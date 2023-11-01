Alessandra Love Simons Joins Debevoise As M&A Partner In San Francisco

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Firm continues West Coast expansion with addition of prominent tech M&A practitioner

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Debevoise &

Plimpton LLP announced today that Alessandra (Aly) Love Simons has joined its San Francisco office as partner in the Mergers & Acquisitions Group, further enhancing the firm's capabilities to service technology and venture-backed companies in the Bay Area and beyond.

Ms. Simons is an established leader of the tech M&A community, with deep expertise advising boards and executives through successful M&A exits and helping companies in all stages of growth realize and enhance value. She represents venture-backed and publicly-traded companies in a range of domestic and cross-border transactions, as well as growth equity and venture capital funds in their investments. Ms. Simons will practice in the firm's rapidly growing San Francisco office, which added white collar partner Josh Cohen

and commercial litigation partner Abe Tabaie

in July.

"We continue to prioritize growth in the Bay Area in response to the increasing demand for sophisticated transactional expertise in the region," said Presiding Partner Peter Furci. "Aly is an exceptional lawyer with experience that directly aligns with our clients' needs in navigating the evolving technology landscape."

Ms. Simons joins Michael Diz, co-chair of the firm's Mergers & Acquisitions Group, who relocated to San Francisco to launch the office in 2021. Mr. Diz added, "Aly has developed an impressive track record of achieving exceptional outcomes for her clients. Her expertise will be a tremendous asset to our clients, who come to us for our commercial, sophisticated and uniquely collaborative approach to their most important transactions."

"I have been watching with interest as Debevoise continues to expand and differentiate itself in San Francisco," Ms. Simons added. "I look forward to joining my new colleagues in the firm's premier M&A practice and helping grow its presence on the West Coast."

Prior to joining Debevoise, Ms. Simons was co-chair of the Technology M&A group in the San Francisco office of another international law firm. Ms. Simons sits on the advisory board for HimforHer, a not-for-profit that accelerates diversity on for-profit boards by bridging the gap between board opportunities and talented women ready for board service. She received her J.D. from Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law in 2006 and her B.A. from Johns Hopkins University in 2001.

About the M&A Group

Debevoise's mergers and acquisitions lawyers consistently lead transactions for some of the world's most prominent corporations, financial services institutions and private equity firms. Clients receive the hands-on, personal attention of sophisticated M&A partners who have broad experience in public and private M&A and specialize in complex, multifaceted transactions. Intense partner focus, a blend of practice breadth, specialization and teamwork and a rigorous dedication to quality define the way Debevoise handles M&A assignments. The firm's international presence with offices in the US, Europe and Asia gives Debevoise exceptional cross-border capabilities, as well as local law capacity in key markets.

