Sensing Clues Saves Wildlife Using Geospatial Intelligence With Progress

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Using MarkLogic Data Hub, the Dutch nonprofit created a 360-degree view of protected nature areas to give rangers better situational awareness and help prevent animal poaching



BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of application development and infrastructure software, announced that Sensing Clues , the Dutch non-government organization dedicated to the preservation of nature and wildlife using advanced technologies, leveraged Progress® MarkLogic® Data Hub to prevent illegal animal poaching. Providing rangers with better situational awareness to act on unauthorized access into restricted areas, in 2022 alone, Sensing Clues supported over 320 rangers and conducted more than 54,500 observations and tracks to protect 3,211,000 hectares of nature.

With almost 40% of all plant and animal species worldwide threatened due to various factors, including habitat fragmentation, climate change and hunting, there is an urgent need for developing sustainable management plans for territories and biodiversity conservation based on precise real-time data. Partnering with Progress, Sensing Clues created a powerful, secure and innovative data management platform, incorporating smart IoT sensors and predictive analytics, to help conservation parks worldwide protect, manage and nurture nature.

“Without the MarkLogic Data Hub, we wouldn't have been able to create such an advanced technology solution, changing the way wildlife has been guarded,” said Jan Kees Schakel, founder and CEO, Sensing Clues.“With the powerful capabilities of the product, rangers in nature parks who work in harsh and dangerous environments have complete visibility into what's happening every second and can prevent incidents and save animals' lives. In addition to being a trusted and true partner, Progress has also been a good friend to Sensing Clues, supporting our mission over the years.”

Sensing Clues' solution provides rangers with a complete real-time, searchable 360-degree view of all protected park areas. Through consolidating and analyzing multi-structured data from various sources, it provides rangers with alerts and risk maps in instances of danger, enabling them to act fast. The easy selection and visualization of insights on maps, timelines and graphs gives a snapshot of nature-protected areas and helps teams identify patterns.

The solution also includes metadata management through MarkLogic semantic capabilities, resulting in intuitive and meaningful search functionality, powerful analytics and insights that lead to action.

“Our partnership with Sensing Clues is an example of how technology can contribute to significant social causes and make the world a better place,” said John Ainsworth, EVP & General Manager, Application and Data Platform, Progress.“The way we gather, analyze and manage data is extremely critical for both businesses and NGOs and using the right technology to transform it into knowledge can unlock opportunities and lead to new solutions that give you, our customers, an advantage.”

MarkLogic is a multi-model, enterprise-grade data platform that enables organizations to effectively manage complex data and metadata. It integrates information from any source and data type, without a predefined schema, curates and harmonizes it to deliver quality, governed data across the enterprise, powering informed search, end user applications and intelligence tools. With its high-speed search capabilities, security features and built-in semantics, the MarkLogic platform empowers organizations to achieve a trusted, 360-degree view of their operations, customers and people.

