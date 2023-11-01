Sensational Result By Ferrari Driver Dylan Medler In 2023 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli North America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2023 Ferrari driver Dylan Medler has finished the 2023 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli North America season in third place.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ferrari driver Dylan Medler has finished the 2023 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli North America season in third place.Having secured a 3rd and a 2nd place finish in the final two races of the season at the legendary Mugello Circuit, Italy, Dylan accumulated enough points to finish the series in 3rd place behind Matt Kurzejewski and Roberto Perrina.Dylan races for The Collection – Ferrari of Miami, one of the premier automotive dealerships in the world.Orlam Sonora, Motorsports Manager at The Collection - Ferrari of Miami, said:“We are tremendously proud of Dylan. He has incredible talent and has a great future ahead of him. The Collection – Ferrari of Miami is fully behind Dylan, and we are looking forward to competing for the championship title next year”.When Dylan is not testing or racing Ferrari race cars at race tracks around the world, he spends time at The Concours Club in Miami Florida, one of the world's finest automotive country clubs.“I am very happy with what we have accomplished in 2023. We will work hard over the winter to get ready for the 2024 season. I am incredibly grateful for everything The Collection – Ferrari of Miami has done for me. Our success is only possible because of the hard work of our team. The Collection – Ferrari of Miami is like a family to me and there is no other team that can match the passion and commitment of our mechanics, engineers, and motor sports professionals.” Dylan Medler, Driver No 15, The Collection – Ferrari of MiamiAnthony Hussain, managing partner of seriesOne , a boutique investment bank, said: seriesOne is incredibly proud to be affiliated with Dylan Medler. We look forward to seeing Dylan advance to the top level of professional motorsports.”----- Ends -----Notes to editors.Three JPEG images are available

