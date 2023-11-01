Karli Center Opens In Miami, FL: Elevating Orthopedic Healthcare With Regenerative Medicine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. David Karli at the Karli Center

Orthobiologics Lab at Karli Center

Karli Center Transforms Orthopedic Healthcare with Advanced Regenerative Medicine Expertise

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Karli Center , an orthopedic regenerative medicine center focusing on bone marrow concentrate (BMC) and micronized fat (MFAT) stem cell therapies, as well as platelet-rich plasma (PRP), announces its opening. Dr. David Karli , a recognized physician and lecturer in the field, heads the Karli Center, which offers orthobiologic procedures for patients looking for nonsurgical health options.With two decades of experience, Dr. David Karli has been active in the field of Regenerative Medicine. His dedication to regulatory compliant research and innovation in orthobiologic procedures using the body's healing abilities has established him as a notable figure in the industry.The Karli Center reflects Dr. Karli's dedication to musculoskeletal health through regenerative medicine. The center boasts modern facilities, up-to-date cell processing and data technology, and a team of qualified physicians and medical professionals, ensuring quality care and access to current therapies.The Karli Center's focus on stem cell therapy offers possibilities for healing and tissue regeneration. Dr. Karli's knowledge in this domain allows the center to provide data-backed, individualized stem cell treatments for various conditions such as arthritis, sports injuries, chronic pain, and orthopedic diseases. Using the body's stem cells, the center devises tailored treatment plans for patients.Besides stem cell therapies, the Karli Center provides Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy, which employs the body's platelets to support healing and tissue regeneration. The medical team at the Karli Center uses advanced methods to concentrate cells, platelets, and growth factors from a patient's blood, facilitating improved recovery and functionality.The Karli Center also offers Bone Marrow Concentrate (BMC) and Micronized Fat (MFAT) therapies. These therapies tap into the regenerative properties of stem cells and growth factors in bone marrow blood and fat tissue. Dr. Karli's research in cellular dosing indicates the potential of BMC therapy in managing orthopedic conditions, spinal injuries, and chronic pain."I am thrilled to expand the Karli Center's regenerative medicine services to the public," said Dr. David Karli, founder and medical director of the Karli Center. "For over two decades, our work in optimizing orthobiologic procedures has allowed me to witness the profound impact they can have on patients' lives. With the Karli Center, we have created a hub of excellence, where clinical and research innovation, data analysis and compassionate patient care intersect to empower individuals seeking optimal health and wellness."The Karli Center's commitment to education and transparency is evident through its comprehensive website, .Resources:Dr. Karli Presents at the Orthobiolgic Institute -Efficacy of PRP, co-authored by Dr. David C. Karli -Resources on Regenerative Medicine Therapies and modalities -

