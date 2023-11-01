Global Geocells Market Surges Ahead, Predicted To Hit $2.58 Billion By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Geocells Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Geocells Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global geocells market is anticipated to expand from $1.82 billion in 2022 to $1.95 billion in 2023, manifesting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.85%. Despite challenges stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the pandemic, the market is projected to attain $2.58 billion by 2027, underpinned by the surge in construction projects and their pivotal reliance on geocells for soil maintenance and flood prevention.

Growing Construction Projects Fueling Market Growth

The surge in construction projects worldwide, involving the development, repair, and enhancement of various structures like bridges and tunnels, is driving the demand for geocells. These cell-like structures play a crucial role in safeguarding channels, mitigating soil erosion, and curbing floods. Recent data from Zippia reveals a substantial 12.8% year-on-year rise in completed construction projects, signifying the burgeoning need for geocells in the construction sector.

Key Players and Market Trends

In a bid to secure their market positions, key players like Presto Geosystems and Solmax are actively integrating advanced technologies. Presto Geosystems introduced the ATRA wall key technology, a breakthrough solution for seamless joining of GEOWEB Retaining Wall parts. In the same vein, Solmax's acquisition of TenCate Geosynthetics has fortified its global standing, expanding its offerings in hydraulic, civil engineering, and environmental works.

Market Segments:

. By Type: High-Density Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyester, Other Types

. By Design Type: Perforated, Non Perforated

. By Application: Load Support, Slope And Channel Protection, Retention Of Walls, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Spearheading the Market

Having dominated the geocells market in 2022, Asia-Pacific is poised to retain its position as the frontrunner in this evolving industry. The complete report delves into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities, offering a comprehensive analysis of the global geocells market.

Geocells Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

1. Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

2. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

3. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Geocells Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on geocells market size , geocells market drivers and trends, geocells market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and geocells market growth across geographies. The geocells market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

