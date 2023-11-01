On Track To Transform Railways : Train Control Management System Market Poised To Reach $5.09 Billion By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Train Control Management System Market Trend

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Train Control Management System Market by Component (Vehicle Control Unit, Mobile Communication Gateway, Human Machine Interface, and Others), Solution (Communication-based Train Control, Positive Train Control, and Integrated Train Control), Network Type (Ethernet Consist Network (ECN), Multifunctional Vehicle Bus (MVB), and Wired Train Bus (WTB)), and Train Type (Metros & High Speed Trains, Electric Multiple Units, and Diesel Multiple Units): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global train control management system industry was estimated at $3.13 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $5.09 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Request Sample Pages -

Key Findings Of The Study

🔷On the basis of component, the human–machine interface segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

🔷By solution, the positive train control segment is the highest contributor to the global market, in terms of revenue.

🔷Region wise, LAMEA registers the highest growth , followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

Vehicle control unit is one of the important subsystems of the propulsion system in train, as it is responsible for controlling the complete safety and characteristics of the locomotive. In addition, vehicle control unit can be used for physical controls such as opening & closing of doors and diagnostics control such as monitoring of brake temperature, and checking proper closing of doors. Vehicle control units are used for various applications such as crew human–machine interface (HMIs) management, SIL & safety applications, fleet management, lighting management, battery charge monitoring, and other crucial applications, which propel the growth of vehicle control unit segment.

Growth in demand for secure, safer, and efficient transport system and increased allocation of budget for development of railways drive the growth of the global train control management system market . On the other hand, high capital requirement impedes the growth to some extent. However, improvements in railways infrastructure in developing countries are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

Procure Complete Research Report Now -

The vehicle control unit segment to dominate by 2027-

Based on component, the vehicle control unit segment accounted for nearly half of the global train control management system market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027. This is due to its application in the field of crew human machine interface (HMIs) management, SIL & safety applications, fleet management, lighting management, battery charge monitoring, and other crucial application. At the same time, the human machine interface segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 10.3% throughout the forecast period.

The positive train control segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on solution, the positive train control segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global train control management system market revenue in 2019, and is projected to dominate 2027. This is due to its ability to map train collisions over speed derailment and other potential dangerous situations. On the other hand, integrated train control segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 12.2% from 2020 to 2027. Advantages offered such as enhanced safety & throughput, and its robust & cost-effectiveness drive the growth of the segment.

Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, to rule the roost-

Based on region, Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, held the major share in 2019, generating around one-third of the global train control management system market, attributed to increase in use of public transport and demand for safe, secure, and efficient transportation. Simultaneously, the market across LAMEA would manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.3% by 2027. Focus of companies operating in the railway sector on development of semi-autonomous and fully autonomous railways is propelling the growth of the market in LAMEA.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -

Key players in the industry-

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Knorr-Bremse

Alstom

Thales Group

EKE Group

Bombardier

Hitachi, Ltd.

Siemens

Toshiba Corporation

ABB

Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn