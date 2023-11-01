Aptora Welcomes New General Manager, Dr. Boubacar Vilane, MBA, DBA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Boubacar Vilane, General Manager of Aptora Corporation

Aptora welcomes Dr. Boubacar Vilane, MBA, DBA as its new General Manager, bringing extensive experience in education and finance management.

LENEXA, KS, US, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Aptora, a renowned name in the HVAC and service industry, is thrilled to announce the recent appointment of Dr. Boubacar Vilane, MBA, DBA as its new General Manager. An experienced academic and entrepreneur leader, Dr. Vilane brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise from his illustrious career in the education and finance management industry.

Dr. Vilane possesses a robust skill set that Aptora believes will be instrumental in guiding the company to new horizons. He is adept in Analytical Skills, Asset Management, Entrepreneurial Expertise, Program Development, and People/Product Development Process. Furthermore, his prowess in Accounting and Financial Management, coupled with his insights in Risk Management, make him an invaluable asset to the Aptora team.

In addition to his extensive professional experience, Dr. Vilane holds a Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) with a specialized focus on Business Administration, Management, and Leadership. He also holds two master's degrees in economics and in Business Administration. This strong educational foundation, combined with his hands-on experience in the field, positions him uniquely to lead Aptora into its next phase of growth and innovation.

James Leichter, President and CEO of Aptora commented, "We are immensely pleased to have Dr. Vilane join our Aptora family. His profound expertise and visionary leadership are precisely what we need as we chart our path forward. We are confident that under his stewardship, Aptora will achieve even greater heights."

Aptora is excited for what the future holds with Dr. Vilane at the helm and is committed to continuing its legacy of excellence under his leadership.

About Aptora: Aptora Corporation is a leading software solutions provider dedicated to helping businesses optimize their operations, improve customer service, and increase profitability. With a rich history rooted in innovation and customer-centricity, Aptora designs comprehensive tools tailored to meet the unique needs of service and contracting industries.

Our suite of software products, including our flagship Total Office Manager® and Flat Rate Plus®, are the result of meticulous research, feedback from industry professionals, and our commitment to excellence. These tools integrate seamlessly into businesses, streamlining processes from scheduling and dispatching to invoicing and accounting.

Beyond our products, what truly sets Aptora apart is our unwavering commitment to our customers. We pride ourselves on offering unparalleled support, ensuring that every client can harness the full potential of our solutions. Our team of seasoned industry experts continually evolves our offerings, staying ahead of industry trends and adapting to the ever-changing landscape of business technology.

Aptora Corporation specializes in software solutions aimed at improving business operations and customer interactions. For more information, visit .

