Online Tutoring Platform Launches Updates To Streamline Student Connectivity And Maximize Customizability

Tampa, Florida, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Link-Systems International (LSI) ushered in the new school year with updates to Pisces, the proprietary platform for its NetTutor services. First launched more than 20 years ago, Pisces was developed with education in mind – built by academics, for academic use - and has continued implementing innovations ever since.

Pisces' recent updates further LSI's goal of bringing human connection to distance learning by helping institutions provide a more welcoming environment for their learning communities.

According to LSI President Vincent Forese,“These new features will enhance the student experience and provide a platform that adapts to our partner institutions' vision.”

New features include branding integration, which allows customizations like school logos and school color accents on student landing pages, providing a cohesive learning space, as well as card personalization, allowing all cards on student landing pages to be given a unique heading and image, making it more engaging and visually appealing for student navigation.

With Pisces' new levels of customization, schools can tailor student landing pages to simplify access to essential resources, linking directly to support services like counseling and GPA workshops.

Pisces partners praise the platform's versatility, with many citing its cutting-edge reporting features. Ted Blake, Learning Center Coordinator at Mt. San Jacinto College, said,“The reporting tool is indispensable. It allows us to monitor usage at any time and make informed decisions. We can pull data about students, classes, and subjects; identify popular services; and note trends. Using this information, we can direct efforts to improve usage and, ultimately, student success.”

Forese says he's optimistic that Pisces users will take advantage of the platform's expanded features to adapt it to each institution's vision.“Since the launch of our award-winning proprietary platform in 1996, our commitment to delivering a solution specifically built for academic engagement is stronger than ever,” he said.“We're proud of how far Pisces has grown since then.”

About Link-Systems International:

Link-Systems International's NetTutor is an online learning and tutoring platform serving students and school systems from K-12 to the college level.

