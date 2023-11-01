2XO Whiskey Introduces Gem Of Kentucky, A Double Barreled, Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned American whiskey blender Dixon Dedman proudly presents Gem of Kentucky, the premiere offering from his award winning 2XO (“Two Times Oak”) brand. Gem of Kentucky is the only double barreled, single barrel Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey on the market, available just in time for the holidays in its stunning black bottle. Dixon exclusively selected the single barrels from stocks of his high rye bourbon mash bill (35%) that spent up to a year in new charred oak before bottling. Gem of Kentucky (SRP $199.99) is an annual release, available in select markets nationwide in limited quantities.



“The inspiration for Gem of Kentucky was to take my high rye double barreled mash bill and show the nuances you get from different barrels,” says Dixon.“Each taste profile changes from barrel to barrel. The common theme is the viscosity, the mouthfeel, and the richness of each one of these. And I wanted this liquid in a black bottle, because I didn't want it to look like any other whiskey bottle on the shelf, something more modern, sleek, and elegant.”

Gem of Kentucky is a full-bodied, full-flavored expression that leans on Dixon's pioneering double barreling 2XO process for a richer and more viscous mouthfeel. The differing char levels (char 3 and char 4) on the secondary barreling allow sweet, complex flavors to develop and balance the spicy finish from the high rye distillate. Each single barrel taste profile is unique, identified by the barrel number on the front label of every bottle. Some barrels are sweeter with notes of chocolate, cinnamon, and toasted marshmallow that flow into baking spices. Other barrels are more savory with notes of dark red fruits, nutmeg, and a black pepper spice.

Gem of Kentucky follows previous 2XO releases, including small batch blends from The Icon Series - The Phoenix Blend, The Innkeeper's Blend, and The Tribute Blend - and American Oak, an everyday offering perfect for classic whiskey cocktails. Gem of Kentucky should be sipped neat, or on the rocks, and as with all 2XO Kentucky straight bourbon whiskeys, enjoyed responsibly.

All 2XO Kentucky straight bourbon whiskeys are brought to life in partnership with Prestige Beverage Group, an industry leading importer and brand innovator of award-winning wines and spirits. Together, Dixon and Prestige Beverage Group aim to offer the most unique, sought-after whiskeys to spirits enthusiasts everywhere. Learn more about 2XO and Gem of Kentucky at and follow @2xowhiskey on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

About 2XO:

2XO Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey was created by renowned American whiskey blender Dixon Dedman. Dixon grew up on the Kentucky whiskey trail infusing the learnings from industry legends with his culinary expertise from running his family's business, the famed and James Beard award winning Beaumont Inn. He was originally known for his high-proof, robust Kentucky Owl Straight Bourbon and Rye Whiskey blends, a brand he relaunched in 2014 from his great-great grandfather, C.M. Dedman, after it went dark in 1916 around the time of Prohibition.

2XO, meaning Two Times Oak, refers to the blending process Dixon pioneered, where he re-barrels his hand-selected aged whiskey into new charred oak barrels to create a unique combination of intense flavors, character, and complexity with each blend. His blends have garnered awards and recognition, earning their place among the finest American whiskeys in recent memory. He has been featured in The New York Times, Forbes, Robb Report, Food and Wine, Playboy, Maxim, Garden & Gun Magazine, Whisky Advocate, and more.

About Prestige Beverage Group:

Prestige Beverage Group is a leader in the alcoholic beverage space, developing and importing a global portfolio of wine and spirit brands to provide consumers with a diverse range of innovative, quality products. Founded in 1974, Minnesota-based Prestige Beverage Group encompasses a portfolio of 70-plus brands, including Kinky Beverages, Risata Wines, Yes Way Rosé, Windsor Canadian, and LANA Tequila. For more information about Prestige, please visit .

Contacts:

Lauren Childs, Prestige Beverage Group,

Jen Neugeboren, Neugeboren PR,

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:





2XO Gem of Kentucky Gem of Kentucky should be sipped neat, or on the rocks, and as with all 2XO Kentucky straight bourbo... 2XO Gem of Kentucky Gem of Kentucky is the only double barreled, single barrel Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey on the ... Introducing 2XO Gem of Kentucky by Dixon Dedman Renowned American whiskey blender Dixon Dedman exclusively selected the single barrels from stocks o... Tags 2XO Whiskey dixon dedman prestige beverage group whiskey