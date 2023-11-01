Precision Compounding Pharmacy Receives Venture Capital Backing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BELLMORE, N.Y., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Compounding Pharmacy (“Precision Compounding” or“the Company”), a technology-enabled compounding pharmacy that fulfills telemedicine prescriptions, has received a seed investment from Right Side Capital Management, a technology startup investment firm.



With this investment, Precision Compounding Pharmacy will be able to serve more patients more effectively. The partnership with Right Side Capital and injection of funds will allow Precision Compounding Pharmacy to enhance its suite of services, broaden its reach, and drive innovation in the pharmacy industry.

“I am so excited for this next phase of Precision Compounding's development, made possible by Right Side Capital,” said Precision Compounding CEO Christian Stella.“As a fourth-generation pharmacist, it's incredible to see how the industry has evolved - and it's an honor to head one of the companies pushing it forward.”

Precision Compounding Pharmacy is a backend fulfillment center for telemedicine prescriptions. The Company sends active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) transactions to partner companies for prescription updates and fulfillment. Precision Compounding Pharmacy is licensed in 44 states and has two physical locations in New York and Florida. This partnership with Right Side Capital makes the company one of only three venture capital (VC)-backed compounding pharmacies and one of six VC-backed pharmacies in the United States.

Right Side Capital Management is a technology startup investment firm and venture capital group that strives to treat founders how they want to be treated. The company focuses exclusively on the pre-seed stage of business development. Right Side Capital has a portfolio of over 1,000 pre-seed investments and is always looking for its next partnership with a promising brand.

Precision Compounding Pharmacy is a new kind of pharmacy for a new type of healthcare. This partnership with Right Side Capital Management will help them expand and take their mission to even greater heights. You can keep up with Precision Compounding Pharmacy here and Right Side Capital Management here .

About Precision Compounding Pharmacy:

About Right Side Capital Management:

