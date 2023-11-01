Firstbank Sees Increases In Deposits And Net Income In Q3

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank , one of the nation's largest privately held banks with a focus on“banking for good,” announced its 2023 third-quarter summary on the company's holdings and activities. At the end of September, the bank reported the following quarter-over-quarter results:



Net income increased from $178.1 million to $240.5 million

Total deposits increased from $24.3 billion to $24.4 billion

Net loan balance decreased 1.2% to $16.2 billion Total assets remained unchanged at $28.1 billion

“FirstBank has remained focused on growing core deposits and ensuring credit quality is strong as we navigate uncertain market conditions,” said Jim Reuter, CEO of FirstBank.“We have a longstanding history of being successful in all economic environments, and as a result, 2023 is shaping up to be a good year for the bank.”

In Q3, FirstBank announced various leadership appointments , including the company's former President of Commercial Lending, John Markovich, being promoted to Chief Credit Officer.

The bank also received multiple accolades, demonstrating its commitment to“banking for good.” It was recognized as one of the “2023 Most Admired Companies'' by Arizona Business Magazine. In addition, Shannon Jones, FirstBank's Chief People Officer, was presented with the Denver Businesses Journal's "2023 Outstanding Women in Business” Award .

