The End Brain Cancer Initiative Announces Presence At The Value In Cancer Care 2023 Summit

Dellann Mydland Elliott President & Chair, EBCI

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The End Brain Cancer Initiative is proud to announce they are a sponsor of the 8th Value in Cancer Care Summit from the Fred Hutch Cancer Center. Members of the End Brain Cancer Initiative team will be attending the summit on Thursday, November 2nd at the Bell Harbor Conference Center in Seattle, WA.“The End Brain Cancer Initiative is excited to continue collaborating with organizations that are making strides in the brain cancer space. These partnerships will allow us to increase patient access via our services and programs, as well as increase our disease education, awareness, and outreach programs,” said Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative President and Chair.The End Brain Cancer Initiative is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach and increasing patient access.The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund, is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with medical teams.The End Brain Cancer Initiative works to support and guide patients and their caregivers through their medical journey after a diagnosis of Brain Cancer, a Brain Tumor, or Metastatic Disease to the Brain.Learn more about The End Brain Cancer Initiative at EndBrainCancer.Dellann Elliott MydlandEnd Brain Cancer Initiative+1 425-785-8489

Dellann Elliott Mydland

End brain cancer Initiative

