Anticipated Growth In The Global Gastric Volvulus Treatment Market, Estimated To Reach $31.8 Billion By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gastric Volvulus Treatment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Gastric Volvulus Treatment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global gastric volvulus treatment market is poised for substantial expansion, with an expected rise from $24.19 billion in 2022 to $25.73 billion in 2023, demonstrating a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Despite the disruptive effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is projected to reach $31.8 billion by 2027, sustaining a steady CAGR of 5.4%.

Rising Geriatric Population Driving Market Growth

The escalating prevalence of gastric volvulus treatment can be attributed to the expanding geriatric population, particularly individuals aged 65 and above. The elderly are susceptible to various ailments due to diminished immunity and the effects of aging, with gastric volvulus commonly observed in individuals over the age of 50. Statistics from the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs project a significant rise in the population aged 65 and above from 9.3% in 2020 to approximately 16.0% in 2050. Furthermore, the World Health Organization predicts a substantial increase in the global population aged 60 and above, reaching 1.4 billion individuals by 2030, a notable rise from 1 billion in 2020. Consequently, the surge in the geriatric population continues to stimulate the growth of the gastric volvulus treatment market.

Explore Comprehensive Insights into the Global Gastric Volvulus Treatment Market:



Product Innovations Emerge as a Key Trend in the Market

Leading companies such as 9 Meters Biopharma and Pfizer are actively driving product innovations in the gastric volvulus treatment market. With the launch of NM-002, a long-acting GLP-1 in a Phase 1b/2a trial for short bowel syndrome, 9 Meters Biopharma showcases the implementation of proprietary XTEN technology to extend the circulating half-life of the product, addressing chronic diarrhea associated with a shortened intestine. Additionally, Pfizer's acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals for $6.7 billion reinforces the company's expertise in inflammation and immunology, fostering the development of potential therapies for patients with debilitating immuno-inflammatory diseases, including gastrointestinal and dermatological conditions.

Market Segments:

1. By Type: Organo-Axial Volvulus, Mesentero-Axial Volvulus

2. By Treatment Type: Medication, Surgery

3. By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral

4. By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy

5. By End-User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics

North America Dominates, Asia-Pacific Exhibits Rapid Growth Prospects

North America continues to occupy the largest share in the gastric volvulus market in 2022, while the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to demonstrate the fastest growth during the forecast period, presenting lucrative prospects for the expansion of the global gastric volvulus treatment market.

Access the Complete Report for In-Depth Analysis of the Global Gastric Volvulus Treatment Market:



Gastric Volvulus Treatment Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

1. Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

2. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

3. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Gastric Volvulus Treatment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on gastric volvulus treatment market size , gastric volvulus treatment market drivers and trends, gastric volvulus treatment market major players, gastric volvulus incidence market competitors' revenues, market positioning, and gastric volvulus treatment market growth across geographies. The gastric volvulus treatment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Generic Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2023



Pharmaceutical Drugs Global Market Report 2023



Branded Generics Global Market Report 2023



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email:

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Sports Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027