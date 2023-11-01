Excavator Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Excavator Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Excavator Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

The excavator market is projected to reach $59.98 billion by 2027 with a 4.6% CAGR, according to TBRC's "Excavator Global Market Report 2023."

The excavator market is projected to reach $59.98 billion by 2027 with a 4.6% CAGR, according to TBRC's "Excavator Global Market Report 2023."

The excavator market thrives from construction sector growth, with Asia-Pacific leading the excavator market share . Key players: Caterpillar Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Hyundai Heavy Industries, JCB Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Terex Corp., Volvo Construction Equipment.

Excavator Market Segments

1. By Type: Mini/ Compact Excavator, Crawler Excavator, Wheeled Excavator, Other Type

2. By Operating Weight: Upto 50K Kg, 51K to 75K Kg, 76K Kg and Above

3. By Mechanism Type: Electric, Hydraulic, or Hybrid

4. By Power Range: 0-300 BHP, 300-500 BHP, and 500 And Above

5. By End-Use Industry: Construction, Forestry And Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Use Industries

6. By Geography: The global excavator market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An excavator refers to construction equipment used in the construction industry to extract earth, move, or transport loose gravel, sand, or soil on a construction site. These excavators help with picking and placing, digging, landscaping, demolition, and material handling tasks.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Excavator Market Trends And Strategies

4. Excavator Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Excavator Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

