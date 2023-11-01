Excavator Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Excavator Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Excavator Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032 The excavator market size is expected to grow to $59.98 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.6%.”
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The excavator market is projected to reach $59.98 billion by 2027 with a 4.6% CAGR, according to TBRC's "Excavator Global Market Report 2023."
The excavator market thrives from construction sector growth, with Asia-Pacific leading the excavator market share . Key players: Caterpillar Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Hyundai Heavy Industries, JCB Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Terex Corp., Volvo Construction Equipment.
Excavator Market Segments
1. By Type: Mini/ Compact Excavator, Crawler Excavator, Wheeled Excavator, Other Type
2. By Operating Weight: Upto 50K Kg, 51K to 75K Kg, 76K Kg and Above
3. By Mechanism Type: Electric, Hydraulic, or Hybrid
4. By Power Range: 0-300 BHP, 300-500 BHP, and 500 And Above
5. By End-Use Industry: Construction, Forestry And Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Use Industries
6. By Geography: The global excavator market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
An excavator refers to construction equipment used in the construction industry to extract earth, move, or transport loose gravel, sand, or soil on a construction site. These excavators help with picking and placing, digging, landscaping, demolition, and material handling tasks.
Read More On The Global Excavator Market Report At:
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Excavator Market Trends And Strategies
4. Excavator Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Excavator Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
