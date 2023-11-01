Metro-Flow Plumbing Spreads Holiday Cheer With The Happy Holidays Sweepstakes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Enter for a Chance to Win a $500 Amazon Gift Card!

- Denise Romero, VP of Operations

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Metro-Flow Plumbing, a trusted name in plumbing services, is delighted to announce the launch of its exciting Happy Holidays Sweepstakes , offering participants a chance to win one of three $500 Amazon Gift Cards to make their holiday season even more special.

The sweepstakes, open to residents of the Dallas Metroplex, runs from 11/01/2023 to 12/13/2023, providing ample opportunity for individuals to participate in this festive giveaway. To enter, simply visit the sweepstakes landing page at metroflowplumbing/happy-holidays and follow the easy entry instructions. No purchase is necessary to participate, making it accessible to all.

Denise Romero, VP of Operations at Metro-Flow Plumbing, expressed the company's enthusiasm for the holiday season and the sweepstakes: "As we approach the holiday season, we wanted to spread joy and appreciation to our valued community. Our Happy Holidays Sweepstakes aims to make this festive time of year even more delightful for our customers and neighbors. We're excited to provide a chance for three lucky winners to receive a $500 Amazon Gift Card to assist with their holiday shopping."

With the Metro-Flow Plumbing Happy Holidays Sweepstakes, participants have the opportunity to brighten their holiday season. To stay updated on the latest news and promotions, follow Metro-Flow Plumbing on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information about Metro-Flow Plumbing and its services, please visit metroflowplumbing or contact:

Denise Romero

VP of Operations

Metro-Flow Plumbing

Phone: 214-328-7371

Email:

$50 OFF Discount Code:

In addition to our Happy Holidays Sweepstakes, we are giving away a discount of $50 on the work performed by mentioning the promo code HAPPYHOLIDAYS while scheduling your plumbing appointment. Call us at 214-328-7371. The $50 OFF offer expires on 02/29/2023.

About Metro-Flow Plumbing:

Metro-Flow Plumbing is a leading plumbing company in Dallas, Texas, specializing in a wide range of plumbing services, from repairs and maintenance to sewer line inspection and installation of water filtration systems and the cured in place pipe lining system. With a commitment to exceptional service and customer satisfaction, Metro-Flow Plumbing has been serving the Dallas community for over three decades.

Disclaimer: Metro-Flow Plumbing is solely responsible for the Happy Holidays Sweepstakes. Amazon, Facebook, Instagram, and its respective networks are not a sponsor or partner in this promotion. All trademarks, service marks, and registered marks are the properties of their respective owners.

