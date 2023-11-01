VIPC Awards Commonwealth Commercialization Fund Grant To Magazine Jukebox For Software Enhancements

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC ) today announced that Magazine Jukebox , Inc. has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $75,000. VIPC's CCF programs have distributed more than $53 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs, and university-based inventors since 2012 in support of critical early technology testing and market validation efforts. Magazine Jukebox has also previously received funding from VIPC's Virginia Venture Partners.

Magazine Jukebox, a Norfolk, Va.-based startup, is a leading digital magazine distributor for commercial spaces. Designed for and available in nearly 10,000 waiting rooms, hotels, hospitals, doctors' offices, and more nationwide, the digital magazine rack offers a wide variety of publications for patrons to browse. This CCF grant will assist in upgrades to improve the customer experience with a version 2.0 software update.

“The idea for Magazine Jukebox grew from my love of magazines and COVID-19's impact on physical print media availability in commercial spaces,” said Scott T. Janney, CEO of Magazine Jukebox.“Now, our platform is evolving to meet the demands of the digital age by introducing a contemporary approach to elevate the waiting room experience and addressing pain points. We express our gratitude to VIPC for their investment in enhancing our software and helping create an even more exceptional experience for our partners.”

“CCF funding allows startups in the Commonwealth to develop out key aspects of a technology in support of greater market adoption,” said Jeanette Townsend, VIPC's Director for Private Sector Grants.“Magazine Jukebox's platform is a great way for businesses to offer customers an improved waiting room experience using a modern, digital twist on an existing option. This grant is giving them an opportunity to make necessary upgrades to their innovative software suite that will enhance that customer experience and grow sales. VIPC is pleased to continue supporting Magazine Jukebox in this next step in their commercialization journey.”

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia's economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) | Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center | Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit . Follow VIPC on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn.

About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

VIPC's Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) accepts applications and awards funding on a rolling basis to Virginia's small businesses and university-based innovators. For Virginia's private sector community, the competitive grant program seeks high-potential Virginia-based for-profit technology companies at the early stage of commercialization and provides grants up to $100,000. The grants support early technology and market validation efforts such as the development of prototypes or minimum viable products (MVPs), customer pilots, and intellectual property protection. For more information on funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply, visit the CCF pages from .



