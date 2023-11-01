Passagist's Annual Fall's Falling Prices Sale Starts Today

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Customized Memory Books

Cherished Memories Turned into Customized Memory Books Now More Accessible Than Ever

- Kevin Storberg, COO of PassagistUNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- To emphasize the value of preserving personal histories and intergenerational stories, Passagist is set to hold its "Fall's Falling Prices" Sale, offering a $20 discount on its customizable Memory Books. This initiative, valid from October 24th to November 23rd, aims to make personalized Memory Books more accessible, allowing individuals to gift a unique Passagist book experience to loved ones, enabling them to author their life stories.Passagist offers a platform where users can create Memory Books that serve as detailed accounts of individuals' lives. These narratives, curated and written by the individuals themselves, provide future generations with insightful perspectives on family history and personal experiences.“Each of us holds a narrative that's waiting to be shared, and there's an inherent curiosity to understand the paths of our loved ones,” expressed Kevin Storberg, COO of Passagist.“What we've created goes beyond mere memory conservation; it fosters intergenerational bonds."The emphasis of the "Fall's Falling Prices" Sale is on gifting, providing individuals with the means to present family members or friends with a blank canvas to recount their life experiences, challenges, and triumphs. The recipients can create their stories, embellishing them with personal touches and custom covers, thereby producing a physical book that serves as a tangible connection to their past.The reduction in price during this period is intended to promote the sharing of these unique storytelling experiences. By facilitating the gifting process, Passagist provides an avenue for individuals to encourage their loved ones to delve into self-reflection and author their narratives.For those interested in gifting a Passagist experience or beginning their storytelling journey, more information is available on the company's website at . The "Fall's Falling Prices" Sale offers a chance for stories to be told, shared, and treasured across generations.About Passagist:Established in early 2023, Passagist commits to the preservation of individual and family histories through personalized memory books. The company's platform empowers users to create detailed, intimate accounts of their lives, fostering a tradition of shared narratives and historical insight. For further details, please visit .Note: For additional information, interviews, or client testimonials, please contact Ryan Storberg at Passagist.

