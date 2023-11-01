Igus Is Looking For Unique Applications With Its Energy Supply Systems

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The vector award is entering its ninth round: igus is looking for exciting, creative, unique applications with energy chain systems. (Source: igus GmbH)

Applications for the ninth vector award are now being accepted, with a deadline of February 9, 2024

STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- igus®, the Germany-based manufacturer of motion plastics, announced that applications are now being accepted for the ninth igus vector award. The deadline for applications is February 9, 2024. The igus vector award honors design engineers and project managers worldwide for the creative and courageous use of igus energy supply systems and high-performance cables in unique applications. Winners will receive prize money up to €5,000 ($5,285 USD)."Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and Industry 4.0 are trending topics in the media and the public. But it's easy to forget that engineers are making amazing progress in other relatively inconspicuous areas as well - in cable and hose guidance in machines and systems, for instance," says Michael Blass, CEO of e-chain® Systems at igus.This requires more and more skill and expertise on the part of design engineers. Customers are demanding more than ever before hydraulic hoses weighing tons that move in a fail-safe manner over more than 1km - in gigantic bucket wheel excavators, for example. Data cables that can follow the wildest of 3D movements on articulated arm robots in factories.Energy chain systems that meet the strictest cleanroom requirements in the world in electronics production. Control cables that can fit in even the smallest installation spaces, barely larger than a cigar box."Every day, we see how design engineers around the world implement extraordinary ideas with our energy chains and cables to meet increasingly stringent requirements. And long-lasting e-chain systems contribute greatly to sustainability," says Blass. "We are honoring these solutions, which often stay under the radar but are increasingly influencing product cost-effectiveness, with the 2024 vector award."On your mark: engineers from all countries, registerEngineers can now enter the competition for the vector at . The deadline for entries is February 9, 2024. A panel of expert judges drawn from science, specialist media, industrial trade shows, and professional associations will then examine the project and reward the most powerful, extraordinary ideas characterized by courage and creativity.The winner will receive the golden vector trophy and €5,000 ($5,285 USD) in prize money. Second place receives the silver vector and €2,500 ($2,640 USD), and third place the bronze vector and €1,000 ($1,060). The green vector comes with €1,000 ($1,060 USD) and goes to projects featuring sustainability. The vector awards ceremony in 2024 will be held at the Hannover Messe.Expand your network, gain customers, explore career pathsThe competition has been taking place every two years since 2008 and is enjoying increasing popularity worldwide. In 2022, 233 applications were sent in from 36 countries. Gepber Szinpad, a Hungarian company, won first place for a multifunctional hall with automated rows of chairs that change formation at the push of a button. Dercks Gartenbau received the green vector for developing a precise watering trolley for potted plants."The vector award is also an excellent opportunity for engineers and companies to attract attention, expand their network, and win new customers," says Blass. "With this in mind, we hope for many exciting projects this year as well."Compete for the vector award now atABOUT IGUS:igus GmbH develops and produces motion plastics. These self-lubricating, high-performance polymers improve technology and reduce costs wherever things move. In energy supplies, highly flexible cables, plain and linear bearings, and lead screw technology made of tribo-polymers, igus is the worldwide market leader. The family-run company based in Cologne, Germany, is represented in 31 countries and employs 4,600 people across the globe. In 2022, igus generated a turnover of €1.15 billion. Research in the industry's largest test laboratories constantly yields innovations and more user security. Two hundred thirty-four thousand articles are available from stock, and service life can be calculated online. In recent years, the company has expanded by creating internal startups, for example, ball bearings, robot drives, 3D printing, the RBTX platform for Lean Robotics, and intelligent "smart plastics" for Industry 4.0. Among the most significant environmental investments are the "chainge" program – recycling used e-chains and participating in an enterprise that produces oil from plastic waste.

