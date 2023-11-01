Herbert Trial Law Announces New Contact Number: TEX-LAW-YERS (832-529-9377)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Herbert Trial Law, a leading personal injury law firm in Houston, Texas, is excited to announce the launch of its new, easy-to-remember phone number: TEX-LAW-YERS (832-529-9377). This new contact channel is part of an ongoing effort to improve client accessibility and reflects the firm's dedication to the community it serves in the Lone Star State."We're thrilled to unveil this new contact number which, we believe, encapsulates both our Texan identity and our unwavering commitment to the legal needs of our clients," remarked attorney Kyle Herbert , Founder of Herbert Trial Law. "The new number is not just about rebranding, but resonating. When clients think of legal support in Texas, we want them to think of us."The TEX-LAW-YERS number is more than a nod to a beloved state. It symbolizes the firms aim to be easily accessible to Texans in need of legal assistance at a potentially life-altering moment. In the current legal landscape, a personal touch is easily eclipsed by digital interactions and technology. The firm consistently seeks to maintain a balance as it works continuously to improve client relationships.Contemporary techniques backed by longstanding tradition are also at the core of the firm, and an easy to memorize number ensures the firm is available to those in need. While personal injury claims are often daunting, a light touch such as makes access as straightforward and stress-free as possible.Why the Change?In an age where accessibility and easy communication are crucial, Herbert Trial Law seeks to simplify the way clients reach out for expert legal counsel. The memorable TEX-LAW-YERS number is a testament to the firm's client-first approach and its pride in serving the Texas community.Herbert Trial Law also believes that ease of access is essential in the modern age and that engaging with the community in a meaningful way is essential. This is evident in Kyle Herbert's role as co-host on The Dirty Verdict, a legal podcast exploring current legal news and providing insight into the legal world.What Clients Need to Know:The former contact number will remain active to ensure no disruption in communication. However, clients are encouraged to update their records with the new number. The firm's other contact methods, including email and physical address, remain unchanged. The new number is effective immediately, and the firm is ready to assist clients with their legal inquiries.About Herbert Trial Law:Herbert Trial Law is a personal injury law firm based in Houston, TX. The legal team provides representation to victims of others' negligence to ensure that they receive the compensation they deserve. Led by Kyle C. Herbert, the firm has recovered millions in settlements for clients whose claims were denied by insurance companies. Whether clients face medical malpractice or a life-changing car accident, Herbert Trial Law fights for their rights and is always Ready to Win.Herbert Trial LawAddress: 3411 Richmond Ave. Suite 400, Houston, TX 77046Phone: (713) 987-7100Email:

