Veteran Benefits Guide Announces Additional Sponsorship Activities For MCON 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

As a founding partner of MCON, VBG demonstrates its ongoing commitment to celebrating the service, purpose and sacrifice of the U.S. Veteran community

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Veteran Benefits Guide (VBG), which helps Veterans across the U.S. navigate the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' (VA) disability compensation benefits process, today announced that it will be sponsoring additional activities at the first-ever MCON 2023, an event that brings Veterans together to celebrate their collective service, purpose, and sacrifice.As previously announced, as part of the conference, VBG will be sponsoring a“Salute to Service” moment raffle, in partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights (VGK) hockey team, which will select a Veteran to be featured on the ice during the national anthem of VGK's Military Appreciation Knight Game on November 10. In advance of MCON, attendees can visit vbg/vgk to enter the raffle to be selected. MCON attendees will also be able to visit VBG's booth onsite to sign up for an opportunity to be selected for future home games during the 2023-2024 season.VBG will also have a company booth set up in the South Hall of the Expo at World Market Center on Friday, November 10 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, November 11 and Sunday, November 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, VBG will be teaming up with Axehole Vegas to host an axe-throwing activity, with giveaways available to win. Team members will also be on hand to provide more information about VBG's services that offer Veterans a guided, straightforward path to obtaining the VA disability benefits they have earned.As a founding and presenting sponsor, VBG will also play a central role in the following additional activities:.Opening Ceremonies Welcome Party: VBG will be part of MCON's official Welcome Party during the Conference Opening Ceremonies on Friday, November 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. While attendees enjoy food and music to kick off the event, VBG's Chief Operating Officer, Donato Clay, will announce the winner of the VBG-sponsored VGK“Salute to Service” moment raffle..Panel Discussion on“Rethinking Veteran Benefits and What You've Earned:” On Sunday, November 12 at 12:30 p.m., VBG's Director of Quality and Veteran Affairs, and U.S. Coast Guard Veteran, Ryan Scalmanini will moderate a discussion on Veteran's benefits featuring panelists Peter O'Rourke, President of The National Association for Veteran Rights (NAVR), former Acting U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs and U.S. Navy and Air Force Veteran, and Patrick Murphy, former Congressman, 32nd U.S. Undersecretary of the Army and U.S. Army veteran.MCON, founded by U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Waco Hoover and entrepreneur Todd Brockman, is being held in partnership with Military Times. The event, taking place in Las Vegas from November 10 to 12, will convene Veterans, thought leaders, and key industry figures for thought-provoking discussions, networking opportunities, and hands-on activities. It will also include activations around musicians, comedians, outdoor and adventure, mental health and wellness, and culinary and learning experiences. An award program will also be held to celebrate the best in military culture, entertainment and media; and there will be a vendor and exhibit area featuring 50 brand partners.About Veteran Benefits GuideVeteran Benefits Guide (VBG) enables Veterans to receive the full disability benefits they have earned from their service in a timely manner. Since its founding in 2015, VBG has helped 35,000 Veterans to receive a combined increase of $5.5 billion in lifetime benefits. VBG's trusted, national network of independent and credentialled medical service providers ensures that Veterans submit fully developed, accurate claims to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which avoids the need for appeals, speeds up the final benefits decision and reduces the VA case backlog. VBG is based in Las Vegas, Nevada and also has offices in San Diego, California. Learn more at vbg.About MCON:MCON is a pioneering event dedicated to honoring and celebrating the military experience while providing a platform for discovering the latest advancements in technology, therapy, fitness, and more for veterans. This Veterans Day weekend celebration brings together a vibrant community that embraces adventure, fun, and meaningful connections. Join us in Las Vegas for an unforgettable experience.Media ContactsLisa Kalkes, VBGChristine Dunn, Seven Letter

Mike Lavigne

3BD Comms

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram