Match Group withdraws antitrust lawsuit against Google’s Playstore

(MENAFN) Match Group, a major player in the online dating industry, has withdrawn a closely monitored antitrust lawsuit against Google's app store, just days before a scheduled trial in a federal court in San Francisco. The resolution between Google and Match Group, the company behind platforms like Match, Tinder, and Hinge, puts an end to allegations of Google's anti-competitive behavior related to its app store terms. Notably, this settlement enables Match Group to offer users alternative payment options for in-app purchases, without obliging them to use Google's exclusive payment channels.



This development showcases Google's ability to reduce the number of plaintiffs it would have to face in the impending trial, which was poised to commence shortly. Previously, a coalition of 52 state attorneys general had opted to withdraw from the case following a separate undisclosed settlement, thereby leaving Epic Games, the creator of the popular video game "Fortnite," as Google's sole remaining adversary in a high-profile trial examining the control app store owners exert over app developers.



Complaints from developers about steep app store fees imposed by companies like Google have escalated in recent years, alongside allegations of other restrictive app store conditions. In 2020, Epic Games initiated legal actions against both Apple and Google in two closely monitored antitrust cases. The case against Apple may soon undergo review by the Supreme Court.



It's worth noting that last year, Match Group had filed its own lawsuit against Google, and these legal actions against the tech giant were subsequently consolidated.

