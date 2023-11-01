Mali rebel movement takes control of base in Kidal

(MENAFN) Mali's Tuareg rebels in the northern region have announced that they have taken control of a base in Kidal that was abandoned by the United Nations on Tuesday. This development could potentially lead to a confrontation in the strategically significant city, where Mali's military is aiming to regain control.



The United Nations mission, known as MINUSMA, was instructed to leave by Mali's military junta in June, and they have been given until December 31 to vacate their bases. The withdrawal from other bases has already resulted in clashes between Mali's army and the rebel factions who are competing for control of the areas left behind by the departing peacekeepers.



Kidal is the eighth MINUSMA base to be closed in central and northern Mali and holds considerable importance. It is situated in an area historically dominated by the rebels, which the Mali junta aims to reclaim.



MINUSMA has confirmed its departure and stated that they destroyed equipment before leaving.



“The conditions for departure from all of these bases were extremely difficult,” it stated.



In a statement, the rebel movement known as the Permanent Strategic Framework for Peace, Security, and Development (CSP-PSD), declared that they have taken control of the territories in Kidal that were left vacant by MINUSMA.

