Unified Endpoint Management Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Unified Endpoint Management Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The unified endpoint management market is forecasted to reach $31.91 billion in 2027 with a CAGR of 31.3% in The Business Research Company's“Unified Endpoint Management Global Market Report 2023.”

The unified endpoint management market is driven by increasing cyber threats. North America is set to dominate the unified endpoint management market share , with major players including 42Gears Mobility Systems, BlackBerry, Citrix, IBM, Matrix42, Microsoft, MobileIron, and Sophos.

Unified Endpoint Management Market Segments

.By Component: Solutions, Services

.By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises

.By Development Model: Cloud-Based, On-Premise

.By End User: Banking And Financial Services (BFSI), Healthcare, Retail and Consumer goods, IT and Telecom, Government, Media and Entertainment, Other End Users

.By Geography: The global unified endpoint management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Unified endpoint management (UEM) is an architecture and approach that controls different types of devices including computers, smartphones and IoT devices from a centralized command point. Unified endpoint management securely manages all endpoints in an organization using a comprehensive solution. These tools help organizations to manage a growing range of end-user and internet of things requirements. They must maintain visibility and control across their endpoint environments from a unified platform. These encompass management, security, and identity across mobile devices and laptops, including (but not limited to) mobile phones, tablets, wearables, and IoT devices.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Unified Endpoint Management Market Trends And Strategies

4. Unified Endpoint Management Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Unified Endpoint Management Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

