Varstreet Platform Now Also Includes Telquest International's Products In Its Aggregated Catalog

VARStreet has added TelQuest International products into its business management platform, expanding its network of over 50 IT and office supplies distributors.

- Shiv Agarwal, Vice President – Sales, VARStreetBURLINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- VARStreet Inc., a leading provider of business management software for IT and office supplies VARs in the United States and Canada, has announced the addition of TelQuest International to its aggregated catalog , which already comprises over 7 million SKUs from more than 50 IT and office supply distributors, including leading players like Ingram Micro, D&H Distributing, and ScanSource.With the inclusion of TelQuest International in the aggregated catalog, VARs who have an account with both TelQuest International and VARStreet will now be able to leverage the VARStreet platform's quotation and eCommerce software .TelQuest International has over 30 years of experience in the telecommunications industry. As an independent distributor, they specialize in business telephone system products, VoIP telephone system products, video applications, computers, servers, and IT equipment. Additionally, their extensive range of telephone accessories, such as recording devices, voice mail, surge protection, and headsets, complements their core offerings and provides VARStreet's users with comprehensive solutions for their clients.Shiv Agarwal, Director at VARStreet Inc., said,“TelQuest integration aligns with our business goals of increasing catalog offerings and providing more options to our VAR partners." He further added, "We also hope that current TelQuest resellers consider the VARStreet platform for managing their business as the platform has an impressive software stack containing an advanced sales quotation software, a robust eCommerce platform, a large aggregated catalog with over 7 million products, and a free CRM to top it all.”About VARStreetVARStreet Inc. is a premier provider of hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solutions for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors and other channel partners.Fueled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.

