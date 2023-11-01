'Friends' cast share grief over death of Matthew Perry

(MENAFN) The actors of Friends declare that they are grieving the "unfathomable" passing of Matthew Perry.



"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc as well as David Schwimmer stated in a mutual declaration posted on social media on Monday. "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family."



Between 1994 and 2004, all five of these individuals were featured in every single episode of the NBC sitcom's ten seasons, in addition to Perry, who tragically passed away at the age of 54 in his Los Angeles residence on Saturday.



"There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss," the declaration added. "In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."



This marked the initial public statement regarding Perry's passing from Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, or Schwimmer. Following an initial inquiry, the Los Angeles County coroner has postponed the release of the cause of death, and it may take several weeks to ascertain.

