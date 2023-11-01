Russia braces to supply aid to children displaced from Palestine

(MENAFN) Russia is prepared to offer support to children who have been evacuated from Palestine, but as of now, they have not received any requests for assistance, according to the Children's Ombudswoman of Russia, Maria Lvova-Belova.



During a gathering of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Child Rights Protection Commission in Minsk, Belarus, Lvova-Belova stated that she currently lacks information about Russian children in the conflict zone between Palestine and Israel.



"We have expressed our desire to support and help if necessary ... If such a need arises, we have said this from the very beginning, we will be ready to get involved and we will be ready to help," she declared.



On Tuesday, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) expressed concern about the increasing number of child fatalities in the Gaza Strip following the escalation of Israel-Palestine tensions into an armed conflict that began on October 7th.



At a press conference in Geneva on Tuesday, UNICEF spokesperson James Elder declared that Gaza "has become a graveyard of children" and a "living hell for everyone else."

MENAFN01112023000045015839ID1107352485