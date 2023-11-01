(MENAFN- Insead) Tanoto Foundation Contributes Gift to Enhance Learning Facilities at INSEAD Campuses



Foundation supports redevelopment of Tanoto Research and Learning Hub at INSEAD Asia Campus in Singapore and Euro-Asia Centre at INSEAD Europe Campus with donation of €3.5 million (S$5.1 million)



The Tanoto Research and Learning Hub (TLRH) at INSEAD Asia Campus was officially inaugurated today, offering a new state of the art learning facility in Singapore to help develop the next generation of leaders working across both East and West.



This follows the recent opening last month of the newly renovated Euro-Asia Centre (EAC) at the INSEAD Europe Campus in Fontainebleau, France. The redevelopment of the learning facilities at the two campuses was supported by a donation of €3.5 million (S$5.1 million) from Tanoto Foundation to INSEAD.



INSEAD is one of the world’s leading business schools with campuses in France, Singapore, the Middle East and the U.S. The school offers Master in Management (MIM), MBA, Global Executive MBA, Executive Master of Finance, Executive Master in Change, as well as executive education programmes, which are consistently ranked among the best in the world. INSEAD has 66,641 alumni, of whom about 20% are from countries in Asia, including Singapore.



The redevelopment of the Tanoto Research and Learning Hub in Singapore and the Euro-Asia Centre in Fontainebleau is designed to provide students with effective platforms and the resources to spur further innovation and research.



Anderson Tanoto, Member of the Board of Trustees, Tanoto Foundation, said: “We have chosen to support these initiatives because of our belief and confidence in INSEAD and its leadership, and because of the alignment in values between our two institutions, particularly our belief in the importance of lifelong learning. Both INSEAD and Tanoto Foundation strongly believe in the transformative power of education and in the importance of building closer ties between Asia and Europe”.



Professor Francisco Veloso, Dean of INSEAD, said: "On behalf of the INSEAD community, I would like to express my thanks to the Tanoto Foundation for their unwavering support and trust in INSEAD. This generous contribution will transform the learning ecosystems at our campuses into models of innovation and learning, fostering the growth of future business leaders and inspiring our dedicated faculty and staff."



The Tanoto Research and Learning Hub (TRLH) has been revamped to provide a flexible design, using sustainable resources, to enable students to focus on shared learning and access to data. Specific improvements include integrated smart library technology, access to powerful financial databases and a new staircase inspired by the Centre Pompidou in Paris.



MENAFN01112023005114011632ID1107352474