Risk Strategies Names Carl Smith National Property Practice Leader

BOSTON, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced that it has named Carl Smith as its National Property Practice Leader, succeeding Peter Fallon, who is retiring at year's end after two decades with the firm. Smith and Fallon will work together closely in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition in leadership.



An insurance veteran with over 30 years of experience in the industry, Smith joined Risk Strategies in 2005 and served most recently as Executive Vice President, International Practice Leader. He previously served as Executive Vice President at Willis North America as well as Senior Vice President at Arthur J. Gallagher. Smith will continue in his role as International Practice Leader for Risk Strategies.

“Our success has been built on a belief that specialty expertise is the key to solving our clients' challenges in this evolving continuum of risk and liability,” said Mark Manzi, National Brokerage Leader, Risk Strategies.“We, and our clients, are fortunate to have people as talented and dedicated as Carl and our team driving this vision. I am confident in Carl's ability to lead this important practice forward and warmly wish Peter all the best in his retirement at the end of the year.”

“This is a dynamic, demanding time for clients seeking practical solutions to increasingly complex risks,” said Carl Smith, National Property Practice Leader, Risk Strategies.“I'm honored and excited to take on the challenges of this position and have the utmost confidence in our team to successfully build on the work Peter started.”

Smith brings to his new position extensive experience structuring and placing complex property risks for United States and multinational clients. His experience in developing traditional and non-traditional solutions for complex property risk management needs, as well as his experience in the global marketplace, are seen as key assets for Risk Strategies in this position. Smith's industry experience spans biotechnology, healthcare, hospitality, aviation, manufacturing, real estate, education, technology, and transportation and logistics, among others.

Fallon joined Risk Strategies as a property broker in 2003 following a career in property insurance and reinsurance in the United States and Bermuda. A collaborative and supportive colleague, in his two decades with Risk Strategies Fallon built a reputation for relentlessly negotiating on behalf of his clients while being fair and professional to carrier partners. His hard work notably contributed to the growth and success of the firm, as both a national property producer and leader of the practice.

