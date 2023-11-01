Global Reprocessed Medical Devices Market Size To Grow USD 10.2 Billion By 2032 | CAGR Of 14.3%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, United States, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Reprocessed Medical Devices Market size is To Grow from USD 2.68 Billion in 2022 to USD 10.20 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.

Reprocessed medical devices are previously used medical instruments that undergo a comprehensive cleaning, testing, and sterilization process to ensure their safe reuse. This practice has gained attention for its potential cost savings and reduced environmental impact. However, concerns about the safety and effectiveness of reprocessed devices have been raised. Advocates argue that stringent quality control measures are in place to ensure their safety, while critics express apprehensions about potential risks and variations in device performance. Regulatory bodies closely monitor the reprocessing industry, establishing guidelines and standards to mitigate potential risks. Healthcare providers must carefully evaluate the benefits and risks associated with using reprocessed medical devices to make informed decisions and prioritize patient safety.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the "Global Reprocessed Medical Devices Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Cardiovascular, Laparoscopic, Gastroenterology, General Surgery Devices, and Orthopedic Devices), By Type (Third-party Reprocessing and In-house Reprocessing), By End-Use (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

The home healthcare segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13.8% during the forecast period

Based on the end-use, the global reprocessed medical devices market is segmented into hospitals, home healthcare, and others. The home healthcare segment is expected to experience moderate growth over the forecast period in the reprocessed medical devices market. This growth can be attributed to several factors, there is an increasing trend towards shifting healthcare services from hospitals to home settings, driven by patient preference and cost-effectiveness. As more medical procedures and treatments are conducted in home healthcare settings, the demand for reprocessed medical devices in these settings is likely to rise. Additionally, advancements in technology and the development of portable medical devices further support the adoption of reprocessed devices in home healthcare, contributing to the segment's moderate growth rate.

The third-party reprocessing segment held the largest market share with more than 81.5% in 2022.

Based on the type, the global reprocessed medical devices market is segmented into third-party reprocessing and in-house reprocessing. The third-party reprocessing segment emerged as the leading contributor, holding the largest revenue share in the reprocessed medical devices market. This segment involves outsourcing the reprocessing process to specialized companies that have expertise in cleaning, testing, and sterilizing medical devices. Many healthcare providers prefer third-party reprocessing services as they offer a cost-effective and efficient solution for handling medical device reprocessing. These companies comply with stringent regulatory requirements, ensuring the safety and efficacy of reprocessed devices. By partnering with reputable third-party reprocessors, healthcare facilities can focus on their core operations while still benefiting from the cost savings and environmental advantages of reprocessed medical devices.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a fastest CAGR of around 14.5% over the projected period

Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth rate in the reprocessed medical devices market over the forecast period. Several factors contribute to this anticipated growth, because, the region has a large population and a rising demand for healthcare services, driven by factors such as increasing disposable income, an aging population, and expanding healthcare infrastructure. This growing demand creates a significant market opportunity for reprocessed medical devices. The cost considerations are crucial in the region, and reprocessed devices offer a cost-effective alternative to new devices, attracting healthcare providers. Additionally, rising awareness about environmental sustainability and the need to reduce medical waste further drive the adoption of reprocessed devices in the Asia Pacific, boosting market growth in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in the global reprocessed medical devices market include Stryker, Innovative Health, NEScientific, Inc., Medline Industries, LP., Arjo, Vanguard AG, Cardinal Health, SureTek Medical, Soma Tech Intl, and Johnson & Johnson MedTech and others.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global reprocessed medical devices market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Reprocessed Medical Devices Market, By Product



Cardiovascular

Laparoscopic

Gastroenterology

General Surgery Devices Orthopedic Devices

Reprocessed Medical Devices Market, By Type



Third-party Reprocessing In-house Reprocessing

Reprocessed Medical Devices Market, By End-Use



Hospitals

Home Healthcare Others

Reprocessed Medical Devices Market, Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

