Global Storage Software Market Hits $24.4 Billion In 2022, Expected To Reach $38.9 Billion By 2028

The global storage software market has achieved substantial growth, reaching a market size of US$ 24.4 Billion in 2022. Experts anticipate further expansion, projecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8% from 2023 to 2028, ultimately reaching an estimated US$ 38.9 Billion.

Storage Software: Streamlining Data Management

Storage software, an application-based storage architecture, plays a pivotal role in managing data storage across data centers, private clouds, and virtualization platforms. This software enables users to monitor and manage existing data storage requirements while predicting future needs. It is primarily utilized for data protection and recovery, device management, storage replication, virtualization, and archiving.

Storage software can autonomously make necessary adjustments based on user capacity requirements, perform tasks, create new connections, and operate hardware without the need for administrator intervention. Compared to traditional tools such as network-attached (NAS) and storage area network (SAN) systems, Software-Defined Storage (SDS) reduces software's dependency on proprietary hardware. Consequently, it finds extensive applications across industries including telecommunications, information technology (IT), banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, and retail.

Digitization and Cloud Adoption Fuel Market Growth

The rise of digitization and the increasing adoption of cloud-based storage software are key drivers of market growth. The surge in digital data volume generated by organizations has led to widespread adoption of storage software for managing unstructured and disorganized data.

The integration of automation across industries is also a significant contributor to market growth. Technological advancements, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), have enabled organizations to store data in the cloud and access it remotely, further boosting market expansion. The advent of hyper-converged infrastructure technology, which optimizes space and resource utilization by running storage, computational activities, and networking systems in a virtualized environment, is another major growth-inducing factor.

Key Market Segmentation

The global storage software market report offers an analysis of trends within each sub-segment and provides forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2028. The market is categorized based on software type, deployment type, organization size, and vertical.

Software Type Insights:



Data Protection and Recovery

Storage and Device Management

Storage Replication

Archiving

Storage Virtualization

Software Defined Storage

Storage Infrastructure Others

Deployment Type Insights:



Cloud-based On-premises

Organization Size Insights:



Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

Vertical Insights:



BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

IT and Telecom

Government Others

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape within the market, featuring key players such as Broadcom Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hitachi Vantara LLC, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, International Business Machines Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Oracle Corporation, and Western Digital Technologies, Inc.

