National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Is October 28

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Andrea Stephenson, CEO of the Health Council of Southeast FloridaPALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The United States Drug Enforcement Association (DEA) is raising awareness about ways to prevent drug overdoses by designating a special October day to collect unused prescription drugs. On Saturday, October 28, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., many locations near you will accept your unneeded medicines to help you and your family stay safer.The U.S. drug overdose epidemic is a clear and present public health, public safety, and national security threat. National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects DEA's commitment to Americans' safety and health, encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes to prevent medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.The DEA webpage offers resources to help you dispose of unneeded medications in your home, seek treatment for a substance use disorder, and learn more about the U.S. drug overdose epidemic: . This October marks the 25th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. On April 22, 2023, there were 4955 collection sites nationwide, with participation from 4497 U.S. Law Enforcement entities.Included on the DEA webpage is a“Collection Site Locator.” Site visitors may quickly enter their zip code and choose a location within a ten-to-100-mile radius to see a complete listing of drop-off locations.“Disposing of unused prescription medicines helps create a safer home environment, and this day provides an excellent step towards achieving this,” says Andrea Stephenson, CEO of the Health Council of Southeast Florida, whose goal is to provide residents with information to help enhance public health.Visit stayhealthysunshine for a reliable source of updated information and facts, a vaccination-finder link, a list of Florida's 11 Local Health Councils, and connections to assistance for COVID-related needs.Catch the rays on Instagram and Facebook:Instagram: @stayhealthysunshineFacebook: stayhealthysunshine#StayHealthySunshine #YourBrightestBet

Andrea Stephenson

Health Council of Southeast Florida

+1 561-844-4220

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram