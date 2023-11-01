(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Traders will have a real experience trading smart contract futures.

Major challenges in the blockchain industry are always addressed with groundbreaking ideas.

- CEO - Joel Almeida

CURITIBA, PARANA, BRASIL, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The World's First DEX for Real-World Futures Markets: Fractionalizing Assets through Smart Contracts.

Author: Adrian Kutenski Lenevov

The world of blockchain and cryptocurrency has been evolving at an unprecedented pace, and within this dynamic landscape, ExtractoDAO is setting a new standard for asset fractionalization. In a world where tokenizing assets has been the norm, ExtractoDAO stands out with a visionary approach that could revolutionize the way we think about asset ownership and trading.

The ExtractoDAO Vision

The recent participation of ExtractoDAO at the Blockchain Life Dubai 2023 event turned heads and sparked discussions about the future of blockchain and asset management. During the pitch presentation, ExtractoDAO unveiled its ambitious plan for Version 2 of its platform, which focuses on real-world economy smart contract futures trading on the blockchain. This vision has the potential to redefine the crypto space, offering traders an unparalleled experience.

Innovating Beyond Tokenization

At the heart of ExtractoDAO's innovation is the move beyond traditional asset tokenization. Instead of merely creating tokens, ExtractoDAO leverages the power of smart contracts to fractionalize assets. This approach enables the division of real-world assets, such as cattle, coffee, sugar, energy industry shares, and even precious gemstones, into smaller, tradeable units on the blockchain.

In essence, ExtractoDAO is bridging the gap between the traditional commodities and financial markets and the blockchain space. By offering futures trading, ExtractoDAO is poised to compete with established players like the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), but with a twist – significantly lower listing fees.

A Paradigm Shift for Listing

One of the most noteworthy aspects of ExtractoDAO's innovation is its approach to listing fees. Unlike traditional markets, where the costs associated with listing assets can be prohibitive for many producers and entrepreneurs, ExtractoDAO aims to make listing more accessible and cost-effective. This is great news for those involved in industries like real estate, who will have the opportunity to list timeshares on the platform.

ExtractoDAO's commitment to innovation extends to its asset listing approach. With over 100 assets and products available for listing, producers and companies have the opportunity to independently bring their assets to the blockchain. What sets ExtractoDAO apart is its dedication to adhering to regulatory standards set by institutions such as central banks and securities commissions. This commitment has positioned ExtractoDAO ahead of competitors like Binance, OKEX, Bybit, HTX, and others. These platforms have faced challenges in achieving regulatory approval due to their persistence in listing tokens from questionable sources, like PEPE, Luna, and FTX. In contrast, ExtractoDAO has taken a proactive approach by engaging with regulators and adopting a strategy that focuses on products with market-formed prices, which are less susceptible to manipulation. This forward-thinking approach is setting a new standard in the industry, emphasizing security, integrity, and market transparency.

Feel free to use this paragraph to draw attention to ExtractoDAO's pioneering approach in asset listing and regulatory compliance.

The Road Ahead

ExtractoDAO's vision is to create an ecosystem where asset fractionalization is not only efficient but also accessible to a broader audience. This innovation has the potential to democratize the world of asset trading, enabling a wider range of market participants to engage in asset trading on the blockchain. This shift aligns with the core principles of blockchain technology: decentralization, inclusivity, and transparency.

As we look ahead, ExtractoDAO's journey is one to watch. The platform's commitment to innovation and its revolutionary approach to asset fractionalization could reshape the way we perceive ownership and trading, opening doors for a new era of financial markets.

ExtractoDAO's presence at the Blockchain Life Dubai 2023 event represents a beacon of hope and innovation for the blockchain industry. Their vision of transforming asset fractionalization could be the catalyst for a new paradigm in asset trading and ownership on the blockchain.

Adrian Kutenski Lenevov

coin news

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

"سيتم إطلاق إصدار V1 من Drawer والإصدار V2 القادم مع DEX في Blockchain Life 2023."