BOULDER CITY EVENTS MADE SAFE BY MERIDIAN BARRIERS

Boulder City Mounted Police

Christmas Parade 2022

POLICE PRAISE AS“INVALUABLE”

- Lt. Vince Albowicz, Boulder City Police Department

BOULDER CITY, NV, US, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- These days in Boulder City, NV the Archer 1200 Barriers supplied to the city by Meridian Rapid Defense Group are a common sight at many public events.

The Boulder City Review newspaper recently explained that its readers had probably noticed“something a little out of the ordinary” on the roads leading to public gatherings. The Archer barriers were first used at last year's Community Christmas Tree lighting at Frank Crowe Park and since then at most events where street closings were imperative.

Lt. Vince Albowicz of the Boulder City Police Department said,“The barriers have been deemed to be invaluable. There are people in the world who would purposely like to hurt others, however, sometimes accidents also do occur.”

“There have been many documented incidents where a driver of a vehicle accidentally stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake. There have also been incidents where a driver of a vehicle has suffered a medical episode and crashed a vehicle, unintentionally injuring someone. Having the barriers in place is an extra measure of safety for both our residents and visitors.”

The Archer 1200 Barriers have passed a high level of crash testing and are approved by the US Department of Homeland Security, which is an important certification.

Meridian CEO Peter Whitford has watched MRDG grow steadily as police departments, cities and event organizers realized the need for greater on street security for people attending their events.

“As we are seeing these days, the ramifications for everyone involved are horrendous if for some reason a rogue vehicle plows into a crowded area. We've designed our barriers to stop that sort of incident and, as a critical feature, they are mobile so they can be easily placed. But say, for some reason, the perimeter of the event needs to be changed, that's when the mobility of the Archer 1200 Barrier comes into play. With the wheels down, despite its extreme strength and weight, one person can move the barrier from one spot to another.”

Lt. Albowicz told the Boulder City Review that he supports the idea of using the barriers continually after having had the opportunity to test and evaluate them during the last year.

“The barriers differ from fixed bollards since they can be deployed wherever they are needed. As for the need for the barriers, it depends on how people look at a safety measure but it's worth using something which is designed to prevent injuries or loss of life whether accidentally or intentionally,” he said.

Boulder City joins cities, sports stadiums and event planners all over US which now stipulate that Archer 1200 Barriers must be used at all events involving crowds, large or small. They were most recently used at the Wurst Festival put on by the Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Club where they celebrate not only the wonderful taste of a bratwurst, but also raise money for local charities with a live auction and entertainment.

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are“SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier visit

