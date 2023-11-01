Desert Essence Introduces Breakthrough Plastic- And Aluminum-Free Deodorants

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Christine Allmer, senior director of marketing at Desert EssenceHAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Addressing consumer demand for eco-friendly personal care that offers an effective, and environmentally conscious alternative to conventional products, Desert Essence is unveiling a revolutionary addition to its product lineup – Plastic and Aluminum-Free Deodorants . With a commitment to ethical beauty and wellness, Desert Essence's new deodorants combine expert formulation with sustainable practices, addressing consumer concerns about plastic waste and harmful ingredients.A trailblazer in natural skincare solutions, Desert Essence has leveraged its extensive expertise and heritage in Tea Tree Oil, to offer innovative deodorants that feature Australian Tea Tree Oil which is known for its antiseptic properties. This powerful ingredient effectively neutralizes odor-causing bacteria, providing long-lasting protection throughout the day. Dedicated to sustainability, these products are packaged in a 100% compostable paperboard tube with a vegetable-derived oil resistant liner, helping to reduce both the brand and consumers' ecological footprints.The new Desert Essence deodorants are available in a range of refreshing scents including Lemongrass , Tea Tree Lavender, Coconut, and Fresh Powder. These essential oil and natural fragrance blends not only offer effective odor protection but also leave the skin smelling fresh and clean. They are Cruelty-free, Gluten-free, Vegan and made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients. They contain no animal derived ingredients, no artificial fragrance or dyes, and no petroleum compounds. As an added dimension of ethical beauty, Desert Essence holds B Corp certification, reflecting its dedication to verified social and environmental performance."We're excited to introduce our Plastic and Aluminum-Free Deodorants because we're committed to finding ways to redefine self-care by merging efficacy, sustainability, and natural ingredients," says Christine Allmer, director of marketing for Desert Essence. "In addition to being free from aluminum and parabens, our formulations harness the potency of Tea Tree Oil while soothing sensitive skin with coconut oil, jojoba oil, and shea butter," she notes.According to Market Forecast Data(1), the deodorant market was valued at US $25.45 billion in 2022 and is expected to rise to $32.86 billion by 2028. In the natural channel, Deodorants & Antiperspirants is the fastest growing category(2), up +14.6% ($2) since 2022.Available for an SRP of $11.99 per 2.25 oz. paper tube, these new deodorants are available online at , and on Amazon, and in select retailers nationwide.Desert Essence was founded in 1978 and is a leader in natural personal care. The company draws its inspiration and ingredients from the desert,“a model of pristine balance and sustainability, where limited resources, if used responsibly, offer the body and spirit untold benefits.” Using nutrient‐rich desert botanicals revered in native cultures for their healing properties, like Tea Tree, Jojoba, Aloe, and Argan Oils, Desert Essence's body, skin, and hair care products work in harmony with the body to soothe, nurture, and restore. True to its principle, the company works to ensure that both its products and practices reflect the serious commitment it has made to the health of the planet. Desert Essence is a Certified B-corp Corporation.(1) Market Data Forecast.“Deodorants Market Size 2023-2028.” Market Data Forecast, .Accessed 28 Aug. 2023.(2) SPINS 9/10/23

