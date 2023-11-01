GCC stocks extend rebound but risks remain

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets recorded positive performances mostly with many extending their rebound. The markets in the region could remain exposed to the uncertainties regarding the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. At the same time, traders continue to react to company earnings releases while awaiting the Federal Reserve’s meeting.

The Dubai stock market kept pointing to the upside but recorded some volatility today after rebounding for a couple of trading sessions. While positive earnings and the strong local economy could continue to provide some support to the market, the latter could remain exposed to a new round of price corrections as geopolitical tensions remain present.

The Abu Dhabi stock market remained on a rebound, extending some gains. However, the main index continued to see strong volatility and could be facing downside risks due to the uncertainty around oil prices and geopolitical tensions.

The Qatari stock market returned to the downside after a short rebound. The market could be exposed to new price corrections as geopolitical concerns remain present.

The Saudi stock market extended its gains and continued to see improving performances in the banking sector and others. Company earnings could continue to affect local sentiment. However, the market could be exposed to price corrections if traders move to secure their gains





