Japan’s manufacturing sector witnesses continuing fall in operating conditions throughout October

(MENAFN) S&P Global, in a report released on Wednesday, disclosed that the operating conditions within Japan's manufacturing sector persisted in a state of decline throughout October.



During the previous month, both production output and new orders experienced a decline, reflecting weakened demand conditions in both the domestic and international markets.



"Marginal jobs cuts were signalled as a result, whilst firms cut purchasing activity amid concerns over excess inventory at their plants," it stressed.



Regarding pricing, the report noted that input costs maintained their upward trajectory at a significant rate, while the increase in output charges remained stable.



The report also mentioned that confidence in the future outlook remained higher than its historical average, nevertheless; "there are hopes amongst panelists that the current downward trend in market demand will soon come to an end."



In the Japanese manufacturing sector, the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) increased from 48.5 in September to 48.7 in October.



Usamah Bhatti, a financial expert in S&P Global, declared: "Companies continued to batten down the hatches by cutting purchasing, not replacing leavers and focusing on smart inventory management to minimise any unnecessary plant costs. Still, inflationary pressures remained somewhat sticky, with costs again rising quite steeply and charges up to a marked degree."



Bhatti further stated that there is optimism that the ongoing market downturn may be reaching its lowest point, with companies maintaining a positive outlook for 2024.

