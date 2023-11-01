APAC Led the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The automated material handling equipment market will touch USD 56,731 million by 2030, powering at a rate of 8.9% in the years to come, as stated by a market research firm P&S Intelligence.



This is due to the increasing requirement for improved accuracy of the orders, the increasing requirement for high supply chain efficiency, maximizing level of customer service, the growing concept of warehousing, and the rising acceptance of robots in handling of the material.



Request for sample pages of this report:



E-commerce will grow the fastest in the years to come, advancing at a rate of about 9%. This is due to the high requirement for ASRSs in the sector for retrieving and storing products from precise locations, the increasing count of e-commerce platforms and online stores, the increasing preference for online shopping, and the enhancing logistics infra.



The WMS category will have the fastest growth in the future, powering at a rate of 9.1%.



This can be as a result of the increasing number of warehouse units, the increasing apprehension of retailers with regards to the concept of warehouses, the expanding freight costs, the snowballing count of e-commerce platforms, the increasing clod-based solution offerings by corporations, the escalating necessity for multi-channel distribution networks, and the mushrooming global supply chain networks.



Unit load material handling had a higher revenue in 2022, and the trend will be like this in the years to come as well. This is credited to the increasing trend of factory automation and the increasing need to make easier the delivery and storage of products at warehouses.



Likewise, such AMH equipment has more than a few benefits, as it can handle numerous supplies at a time, plummeting the trips and intervals for unloading and loading.



APAC automated material handling equipment market had the largest share, of about 42%, in 2022, and it will uphold its dominance by the end of this decade as well.



This has a lot to do with the growing count of manufacturing sites in addition to manufacturing procedures and warehouses, the evolving trend for smart factories, the increasing development, the increasing material handling practices for improving the capabilities of production, and the growing count of local AMH producers.



Browse full report at:



Furthermore, North America held a considerable share in the past, and it will maintain its position in the future.



This is because of the occurrence of a large count of sophisticated industries in addition to industrial processes, an increase in the need for accurate and timely order fulfillment, a surge in the necessity to decrease industrial costs of operations for example handling of the product and freight and product distribution, and the development in the retail business.



Due to the increasing trend of industry 4.0, the demand for automated material handling equipment is on the rise.





MENAFN01112023005304011875ID1107352388