OLIVER WYMAN SIGNS MOU WITH TAKAMOL HOLDING TO OFFER BEST-IN-CLASS BEHAVIORAL INSIGHTS ADVISORY

(MENAFN- Wallis Public Relations) Dubai, November 1, 2023 – Oliver Wyman, a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), and Takamol Holding have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to partner in offering leading Behavioral Insights advisory and consulting to the region.

As a global leader in management consulting with an extensive footprint in the Middle East, Oliver Wyman is joining forces with Takamol Holding, a Saudi Arabian company that seeks to create comprehensive solutions for socio-economic development and government services. The collaboration draws on the two entities’ deep industry knowledge and expertise in Behavioral Insights practices, coupled with rich market knowledge in both Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC. It will work to better serve the region through building behavioral units, as well as strategy formulation.

The MOU was signed by Osama Alahmar, Vice President Advisory for Takamol Holding, and Abhishek Sharma, Partner with Oliver Wyman, during Gitex Global, in the presence of senior representatives from both organizations, including Ahmad Al-Yamani, CEO of Takamol Holding and Matthieu De Clercq, the head of Oliver Wyman’s Public Sector And Policy practice for India, Middle East, and Africa.

“Through our extensive work in the field, Oliver Wyman has observed just how tangibly behavioral insights programs can bolster public sector offerings and policy approaches – in terms of both better outcomes and improved data and insights,” said Matthieu de Clercq of Oliver Wyman. “Working closely with Takamol Holding in the Behavioral Insights field will allow us to offer best-in-class service that will deliver impact to our clients. Drawing on our credentials in this space, together we will be able to deliver deeper expertise, local market know-how, and greater impact.”

Through this partnership, the entities offer clients access to leading techniques and strategies in the exciting field of Behavioral Insights, including AI-powered intelligence and data analysis. By combining these approaches with continuous learning, significant impacts can be achieved in a cost-effective way, enabling the public sector to unlock efficiencies when approaching policy programs.

Combining psychology, economics, and other social sciences, Behavioral Insights is a growing field that is leveraged by the public sector to improve decision-making processes and encourage positive behavior change, such as improving road safety or health outcomes, and helping reduce unemployment.





