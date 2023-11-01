MOTIONGATE™ Dubai extends spooktacular Fright Nights: Volume VI

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE, 1 November 2023: MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the Middle East's largest Hollywood-inspired theme park, is extending the sixth edition of its biggest Halloween Fright Nights until 12th November due to the overwhelmingly positive response from guests.

Thrill-seekers can continue to experience hair-raising adventures with MOTIONGATE™ Dubai's lineup of spooky fun, including 13 immersive horror experiences, scare zones, monster meet and greets, live stage shows, and a haunting parade for an unforgettable time.

Led by the mysterious Taleweaver himself, guests can immerse themselves in horror experiences such as the Golden Curse, The Twilight Mirror, Forsaken Piper, Wraith’s Lament and the Grim Tales: Dracula.

For those seeking an extra dose of adrenaline, the three Creepy Scare Zones: Nightshade Street, Freakshow and Haunted Graveyard - guarantee spine-chilling encounters.

The park also has "not-so-scary" activities dedicated to the children including The Taleweaver’s Nightmare Emporium, Midnight Tales Street parade The Tale Weaver’s Short Stories, as well as delightful meet-and-greets with the mischievous Candy Goblin and The Boogeyman

The younger ones can visit the enchanting Smurfs Village for the annual Trick-or-Treat activities and fully immerse themselves in the Halloween spirit as their favourite Smurf-y friends distribute candy, creating memories that will last a lifetime.





