INVESTOR ALERT: Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before November 7, 2023 To Discuss Your Rights TNDM

If you suffered a loss on your Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) investment and want to learn about a potential recovery under the federal securities laws

contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or call (212) 363-7500

THE LAWSUIT: A class action securities lawsuit was filed against Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. that seeks to recover losses of shareholders who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between August 3, 2022 and November 2, 2022.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning Tandem's projected revenue and sales for the year ending 2022. On August 2, 2022, Tandem estimated annual sales "to be in the range of $835 million to $845 million, which represents an annual growth of 19 percent to 20 percent compared to 2021." Defendants provided these statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts. The truth emerged on November 2, 2022 when Tandem, in an investment call and Form 8-K filing, revised its 2022 forecast downward to $800 to $805 million. Reasons stated for the scale back included increased competition in the diabetes care sector, complications due to the COVID pandemic, and macroeconomic factors such as inflation. Investors and analysts reacted immediately to Tandem's revised guidance. The price of Tandem's common stock declined dramatically. On November 2, 2022, Tandem closed at $51.34; however, on November 3, 2022 Tandem closed at $35.72 - a one-day decline of 30.4%.

If you suffered a loss in Tandem stock during the relevant time frame

Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.