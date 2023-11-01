Russian companies see major improvement in operating conditions in October

(MENAFN) According to a statement released by Standard & Poor's (S&P) Global on Wednesday, Russian companies experienced a notable and rapid enhancement in their operating conditions during the previous month.



Despite persistent inflationary pressures within Russia, there was a significant strengthening in new order growth, as reported by the S&P press release.



"The upturn stemmed from stronger expansions in output and new orders," The report from Standard & Poor's (S&P) Global emphasized that the notable increase in new sales was primarily propelled by domestic demand within Russia, and not by exports.



This underlines the significance of the domestic market as a driving force behind the improved operating conditions for Russian companies. The data suggests that local consumer and business activity played a crucial role in boosting the country's economic performance.



In the press release, it was highlighted that substantial inflationary pressures persisted, with both input costs and selling prices witnessing significant increases, continuing: "Although cost inflation softened, it was still among the sharpest in three years."



In the country, the purchasing managers' index (PMI) registered at 53.8 last month, showing a slight decrease from the September figure of 54.5.

