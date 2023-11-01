Lebanon intends to report Israel to UN Security Council for using white phosphorus

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Lebanon declared that it would report Israel to the UN Security Council for "using white phosphorus in striking Lebanese border areas."



Abdallah Bou Habib, the foreign minister of Lebanon, claimed in a statement that he had given the country's UN mission instructions to file a complaint with the Security Council to “condemn Israel’s use of white phosphorus in its repeated attacks against Lebanon and its deliberate burning of Lebanese woods and forests.”



The use of white phosphorus in regions densely populated by civilians is prohibited under international law. Inhaling the smoke produced by white phosphorus can result in sudden lung injuries and suffocation.



White phosphorus has the capability to cause second- and third-degree burns upon contact with the skin, and it readily ignites when exposed to oxygen. When employed as an explosive device, it not only generates an explosive effect but also triggers fires.



Fires ignited by white phosphorus bombs can spread over extensive areas and persist until the phosphorus is completely consumed.



Providing medical care to individuals exposed to white phosphorus, whether through inhalation, contact, or ingestion, is a challenging task due to the substance's highly reactive nature. Those treating injuries inflicted by the bomb require specialized training to safeguard themselves.



Exposure to white phosphorus at certain intervals can lead to severe deformities and fractures in the jawbone.

