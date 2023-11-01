Turkey’s FM stresses involving local shareholders for lasting peace in Israel-Palestine conflict

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized the importance of involving all regional stakeholders in achieving a lasting peace in the Israel-Palestine conflict.



During a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, held in Ankara, Hakan Fidan highlighted the need to establish a suitable framework for engaging in comprehensive peace negotiations.



He further stated that an international peace conference, previously suggested by Turkey, represents the ideal platform for these discussions, and ongoing discussions with international partners and allies are addressing this proposal.



Expressing criticism of the EU's stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict, Fidan declared: "Due to collective position taken by the EU, unfortunately, it does not want to hear the term 'cease-fire' (in Gaza)."



He added that Turkey aims to prevent the situation in Gaza from escalating into a conflict that would impact other countries in the region.



This week, the Israeli military has expanded its air and ground operations in the Gaza Strip. The region has been enduring continuous airstrikes since the Palestinian group Hamas initiated a surprise offensive against Israel on October 7.



The Turkish foreign minister stated "there cannot be different standards for Ukraine and Palestine" and "if we want a fair world, we must always act with integrity and consistency."



He mentioned that they had reached an agreement for the evacuation of around 500 foreign nationals from Gaza, and "negotiations are currently ongoing to include the Turkish citizens as well."

