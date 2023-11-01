Infant mortality rates in US experience 1st rise in 2 decades

(MENAFN) New provisional data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Vital Statistics has revealed that infant mortality rates in the United States experienced a notable increase last year, marking the first rise in over two decades. The data, gathered from the National Vital Statistics System, paints a concerning picture of infant mortality trends in the country. In 2022, the provisional data indicated an infant mortality rate of 5.6 deaths per 1,000 live births, representing a 3 percent increase from the 2021 rate of 5.44 per 1,000 live births. This shift is noteworthy, considering that infant mortality rates had been on a consistent downward trajectory in recent years.



To find a comparable instance of such an increase, one has to go back more than two decades when the rate rose from 6.8 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2001 to 7.0 deaths in 2002. Furthermore, the provisional data reveals that both the neonatal mortality rate, which accounts for infant deaths within the first 28 days of life, and the postneonatal mortality rate, capturing infant deaths occurring between 28 and 364 days of life, experienced increases. The neonatal mortality rate grew by 3 percent, from 3.49 per 1,000 live births in 2021 to 3.58 in 2022, while the postneonatal mortality rate saw a 4 percent rise, from 1.95 per 1,000 to 2.02 over the same period.



Dr. Tracey Wilkinson, an expert on women's access to reproductive health care and an associate professor of pediatrics at Indiana University School of Medicine, expressed little surprise at the findings. She pointed to several potential reasons for the increase in infant mortality rates. This concerning development underscores the need for further investigation and action to understand the underlying causes of this trend and to work toward reversing it, with the ultimate goal of safeguarding the health and well-being of infants in the United States.

