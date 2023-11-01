Deliberations start in trial of FTX founder suspected of huge financial fraud

(MENAFN) After nearly a year since the collapse of the cryptocurrency trading platform FTX, the trial of its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, has reached the crucial stage of jury deliberations. Federal prosecutors have leveled accusations against the 31-year-old entrepreneur, asserting that he orchestrated one of the most substantial financial frauds in U.S. history. Bankman-Fried is currently facing seven charges, including fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering. These allegations revolve around his alleged utilization of customer deposits, once valued at an impressive USD32 billion on FTX, to mitigate losses within his privately controlled hedge fund, Alameda Research. Furthermore, it is alleged that these funds were also diverted towards the acquisition of luxurious real estate and political donations.



In the courtroom, the defense has sought to portray Sam Bankman-Fried as a math enthusiast who acted out of naivety and did not harbor any intention to defraud others. Conversely, the prosecution has outlined an intricate case, asserting that this was not a matter of ignorance but rather an elaborate and purposeful deception.



Sam Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to all charges brought against him. However, the stakes are high, as a conviction could result in a substantial prison sentence of up to 110 years. The trial has now entered the phase of closing statements, and the jury's deliberations will play a pivotal role in determining the fate of the FTX founder. This trial marks a significant juncture in the world of cryptocurrency and finance, given the substantial scale and implications of the alleged financial misconduct.

