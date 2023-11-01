Holistik Wellness Center In Edwardsville Personalizes And Innovates By Employing Laser Medicine

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. and ST. LOUIS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Janiece Stewart of Holistik Wellness Center is excited to announce the introduction of state-of-the-art skincare technology designed to provide specialized treatments for a wide range of diverse skin types. The comprehensive range of non-invasive treatments designed to enhance and restore natural beauty includes the exciting Fotona 4D® treatment and LipLase® procedures.

The Fotona 4D®

procedure is a series of synergistic, non-invasive laser treatments of both the exterior facial and interior oral cavity, enabling two complimentary laser wavelengths to treat four distinct "dimensions" of the skin to rejuvenate and tighten from the inside out.

"Our goal is to empower individuals to look and feel their best at every stage of life." Notes Dr. Stewart. "We embrace the concept of natural beauty and opted to offer an approach to aesthetics that is balanced and rejuvenating. We take an integrated approach to customize your treatments and promote healthy, radiant skin from the inside, out."

Changing trends have increased the demand for new treatment options and increasingly patients wish to tighten skin while rebuilding collagen for natural looking results. The Fotona 4D allows Holistik Wellness Center

to cater to patients who want to reduce wrinkles and add volume without injectables or those who want to take a break from injectables."



The introduction of the Fotona laser technology also makes available the LipLase procedure. LipLase is a non-invasive lip plumping procedure that increases lip fullness without the use of fillers.

"Many of the local university students are interested in lip enhancing procedures and we can offer them as an alternative to injections." says Dr. Stewart.

Dr. Janiece Stewart is a sought-after and highly skilled Sports Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics physician who has practiced in the St. Louis community for over ten years. Her training and experiences makes her uniquely qualified to approach medicine in an integrated way that treats the whole person. Dr. Stewart opened Holistik Wellness Center to offer comprehensive, high quality and affordable healthcare designed to improve a patient's quality of life. Dr. Stewart graduated from The University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign and attended medical school at Rush University in Chicago, Illinois, where she completed an Internal Medicine and Pediatric residency. She also completed a competitive fellowship in Sports Medicine at O'Connor Hospital in San Jose, California.



