Latham Group, Inc To Present At The Baird 2023 Global Industrial Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LATHAM, N.Y., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. (“Latham” or "the Company"), the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, today announced that management will participate in the Baird 2023 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday, November 9, 2023.



Scott Rajeski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Borseth, Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO), are scheduled to present at the conference on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 12:35 p.m. Central Time. Interested parties will be able to access the live webcast and archived replay, along with the Company's investor presentation, by visiting under“Events & Presentations.”

Rajeski, Borseth, and Oliver Gloe, Latham's Incoming CFO, are also scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with registered investors at the conference on November 9, 2023. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Latham management team, please contact your Baird representative.

About Latham Group, Inc.

Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of approximately 2,000 employees across over 30 locations.

Contact:

Nicole Harlowe

Edelman for Latham



646 750 7235