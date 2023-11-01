Anaptys Announces Participation In November Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, today announced that Daniel Faga, president and chief executive officer of Anaptys, and/or other members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences in November:
Investor Conference Details
Guggenheim 5th Annual I&I Conference, New York, NY
Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings Date and Time – Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:50am ET / 6:50am PT
UBS Biopharma Conference 2023 , Miami, FL
Format – One-on-one investor meetings Date – Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023
Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference , New York, NY
Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings Date and Time – Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:40pm ET / 9:40am PT
Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference , New York, NY
Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings Date and Time – Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT
Evercore ISI 6 th Annual HealthCONx Conference, Miami, FL
Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings Date and Time – Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:25am ET / 7:25am PT
Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the investor section of the Anaptys website at . Replays of the webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following the events.
About Anaptys
Anaptys is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics. It is developing immune cell modulators, including two checkpoint agonists in clinical-stage development, for autoimmune and inflammatory disease: rosnilimab, its PD-1 agonist, in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and a planned Phase 2 trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and ANB032, its BTLA agonist, in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Its preclinical immune cell modulator portfolio includes ANB033, an anti-CD122 antagonist antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. In addition, Anaptys has developed two cytokine antagonists available for out-licensing: imsidolimab, an anti-IL-36R antagonist, in Phase 3 for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP, and etokimab, an anti-IL-33 antagonist for the treatment of respiratory disorders that is Phase 2/3 ready. Anaptys has also discovered multiple therapeutic antibodies licensed to GSK in a financial collaboration for immuno-oncology, including an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly)), an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (cobolimab, GSK4069889) and an anti-LAG-3 antagonist antibody (GSK4074386). To learn more, visit or follow us on LinkedIn and X .
Contact:
Nick Montemarano
Senior Director, Investor Relations and Strategic Communications
858.732.0178
