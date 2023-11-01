Global Direct Reduced Iron Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Direct Reduced Iron Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company's Direct Reduced Iron Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 1, 2023

Direct reduced iron market to reach $40.65 billion in 2027; CAGR: 8.8%; covered in TBRC's "Direct Reduced Iron Global Market Report 2023 ."

Direct reduced iron market driven by steel product demand. Asia-Pacific leads the direct reduced iron market share. Major players: Welspun, ArcelorMittal, JFE Steel, Cleveland-Cliffs, Kobe Steel, Steel Dynamics, Gallantt Group, Voestalpine, Ternium, Liberty Steel, Nucor.

Direct Reduced Iron Market Segments

.By Production Process: Coal-Based, Gas-Based Or Midrex

.By Form: Pellets, Lumps

.By Application: Steel Making, Construction

.By Geography: The global direct reduced iron market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Direct reduced iron (DRI), also known as sponge iron, refers to an iron produced by reducing iron ore directly into iron using a reducing gas, such as natural gas or coal, or carbon dioxide. It is an effective feedstock for small-mill electric furnaces to employ lower grades of scrap for the rest of the charge or generate higher steel rates.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Direct Reduced Iron Market Trends And Strategies

4. Direct Reduced Iron Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Direct Reduced Iron Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix



