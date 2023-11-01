Global Digital Wallet Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Digital Wallet Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027
The Business Research Company's Digital Wallet Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027 The digital wallet market is expected to reach $80.68 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.3%.”
Digital wallet market to hit $80.68 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.3%, as per TBRC's "Digital Wallet Global Market Report 2023 ."
Digital wallet market growth attributed to increased online transactions; North America to lead the digital wallet market; major players: BharatPe, Paysafe, Paytm, Venmo, Payoneer, Amazon Pay, TransferWise, PhonePe, GoPay, Google, FreeCharge, Skrill, Mobikwik, Starbucks App.
Digital Wallet Market Segments
.By Type: Proximity, Remote
.By Deployment Type: On-Premise, Cloud
.By Industry Verticals: Education, Gaming, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Aerospace And Defense, Legal, Media And Entertainment, Automotive, Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Consumer Goods, Other Industry Verticals
.By Geography: The global digital wallet market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A digital wallet is a software-based application or platform that allows individuals to store, manage, and securely transact with various digital currencies and payment methods. It provides a digital representation of a traditional physical wallet by storing and organizing payment information. Digital wallets offer several benefits, such as ease of use, speed, convenience, and enhanced payment security.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Digital Wallet Market Trends And Strategies
4. Digital Wallet Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Digital Wallet Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
